1 killed after driving into the wrong lanes on I-25

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:39 AM MDT
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed on I-25 after driving into the wrong lanes and crashing into a pickup.

State Patrol says the driver was heading southbound on the interstate when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the grassy median splitting the roadway. His car kept going, ending up in the northbound lanes where he collided with the oncoming pickup. He died at the scene, and both people in the truck were hurt.

The crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 31, which is in between Walsenburg and Trinidad.

The deceased driver has only been identified as a 22-year-old man from Pueblo. The pair in the pickup were a man and woman in their early 30s, both from Texas. At last report, they were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown Sunday.

Speeding is suspected in the crash. Troopers do not think drugs or alcohol played any part.

