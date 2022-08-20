Police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department are looking for suspects after an attempted armed robbery early this morning.

Police say they started receiving multiple 911 calls in the area of North Union Boulevard and surrounding blocks regarding gunshots being fired around 4:47am. This is near North Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive.

As officers arrived, they determined that a personal robbery had taken place at a convenience store. Police say the suspects were confronted by an employee and one of the suspects fired multiple rounds at the store employee as they fled on foot.

Police say their officers are scouring the area to locate the suspects. If you have any information regarding this situation, contact the dispatch center through their non-emergency line at (719) 444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.