Police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery

Police say as they arrived to the convenience store on North Union Blvd., they determined the situation to be a personal robbery. Police say they are still looking for the suspects that fired multiple rounds at a store employee before fleeing on foot.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department are looking for suspects after an attempted armed robbery early this morning.

Police say they started receiving multiple 911 calls in the area of North Union Boulevard and surrounding blocks regarding gunshots being fired around 4:47am. This is near North Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive.

As officers arrived, they determined that a personal robbery had taken place at a convenience store. Police say the suspects were confronted by an employee and one of the suspects fired multiple rounds at the store employee as they fled on foot.

Police say their officers are scouring the area to locate the suspects. If you have any information regarding this situation, contact the dispatch center through their non-emergency line at (719) 444-7000.

