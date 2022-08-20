Police investigating homicide Friday night in Colorado Springs

Multiple police crews are at a southeast Colorado Springs gas station
Multiple police crews are at a southeast Colorado Springs gas station
By Adam Atchison
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:21 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a shooting death at a local convenience store and confirm it is a homicide. 11 News has learned it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Kum N Go gas station and convenience store near Hancock and Jetwing.

Police said there is only one victim. No other injuries are reported.

It’s not clear if there’s an active search for a suspect.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated.

