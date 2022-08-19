Suspects rob three children at gunpoint in broad daylight, Pueblo police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say multiple suspects robbed three children at gunpoint in broad daylight.

The Pueblo Police Department reports on Wednesday before 4 p.m, three suspects in a stolen red 2004 Toyota Rav-4 committed an armed robbery in the area of 2000 block Sherwood Lane, near South High School. The suspects reportedly robbed three kids at gunpoint, taking clothing items and backpacks from the victims.

The stolen car was found later that evening in Colorado Springs. 18-year-old Amour Velazquez was identified as being one of the suspects from the armed robbery. She was arrested booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and 3 counts of restraining order violation.

We will update this article as we learn more.

