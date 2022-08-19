Major downtown Colorado Springs intersection closed Friday morning after car hit person, assault
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:49 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major Colorado Springs intersection is closed after a car hit a person, as well an assault.
Colorado Springs police have not released many details, but told 11 News an assault and auto versus pedestrian crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday at Tejon and Pikes Peak. The intersection remained closed as of 2:30 a.m.
There is no word yet on any injuries, or possible suspects. We will update this article as we learn more.
