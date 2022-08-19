Major downtown Colorado Springs intersection closed Friday morning after car hit person, assault

Tejon/Pikes Peak assault and auto vs. pedestrian crash 8/19/2022
Tejon/Pikes Peak assault and auto vs. pedestrian crash 8/19/2022(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:49 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major Colorado Springs intersection is closed after a car hit a person, as well an assault.

Colorado Springs police have not released many details, but told 11 News an assault and auto versus pedestrian crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday at Tejon and Pikes Peak. The intersection remained closed as of 2:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries, or possible suspects. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Jones
Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation
Scam alert graphic.
Police in Colorado warn of fake violin scam
Deadly Stabbing investigation.
Deadly stabbing in a small Colorado community under investigation, killer at large
Black Forest Reserve double shooting 8/16/2022
Married couple found dead in Black Forest northeast of Colorado Springs, motive under investigation
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

Latest News

Storms Friday
Friday Storms
it happened at eh King's Soopers at Union and Briargate.
WATCH - Colorado Springs couple loses $700 to Venmo scam
Colorado Springs United States Postal Service letter carrier Kimberly “Smitty” Smith received...
Colorado Springs USPS letter carrier receives Hero Award for saving young girl
WATCH: Colorado Springs USPS letter carrier receives Hero Award for saving young girl
WATCH: Colorado Springs USPS letter carrier receives Hero Award for saving young girl