Major downtown Colorado Springs intersection closed Friday morning after car hit person, assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major Colorado Springs intersection is closed after a car hit a person, as well an assault.

Colorado Springs police have not released many details, but told 11 News an assault and auto versus pedestrian crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday at Tejon and Pikes Peak. The intersection remained closed as of 2:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries, or possible suspects. We will update this article as we learn more.

BREAKING: Tejon/Pikes Peak in downtown COS is closed after an assault and auto vs. pedestrian crash. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/YkmQkAPuo8 — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) August 19, 2022

