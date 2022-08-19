Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m.

“[The driver] swerved to avoid a deer and as a result ran off the road and rolled winding up in the northbound lanes of Colorado 25,” a trooper wrote in a news release.

The single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 60-year-old woman from Rye. A 63-year-old man from Rye was seriously injured. I-25 was closed for about three hours and has since reopened. Neither person involved in the crash has been publicly identified.

Walsenburg is between Pueblo and the New Mexico border.

