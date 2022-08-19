Crash on I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Friday causes delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash caused major backups along southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Friday.

A little after 1 in the afternoon all of southbound I-25 was closed in the Fountain area for the crash. At about 1:30 p.m., at least one lane was open as CDOT was reporting a 10-minute delay in the area.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved one vehicle. The driver, a 78-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, is expected to survive.

At about 2:10 p.m., a tow truck was at the scene and the crash was expected to be cleared soon. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a crash causing delays.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard and CO 16. https://t.co/XdE7OUeeNS — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 19, 2022

