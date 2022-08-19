Air Force Academy enforcing new clear bag policy for Falcon football games

Clear bag policy for USAFA football games
Clear bag policy for USAFA football games
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fans attending Air Force Academy football games this season need to be aware of a new clear bag policy.

The Academy posted details on the policy to their website stating it will help provide a safe environment for the public. Click here for more rules and guidelines when attending Falcon Stadium. You can view the policy below:

