Air Force Academy enforcing new clear bag policy for Falcon football games
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fans attending Air Force Academy football games this season need to be aware of a new clear bag policy.
The Academy posted details on the policy to their website stating it will help provide a safe environment for the public. Click here for more rules and guidelines when attending Falcon Stadium. You can view the policy below:
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.