1 person shot at northeastern Colorado Springs restaurant Friday morning

(Shooting file (MGN) (WVVA News))
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:51 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation at a northeastern Colorado Springs restaurant.

Colorado Springs officers responded to the Havana Grill near North Academy and Constitution around 2 a.m. Friday. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital, although their condition is currently unknown.

Officers have not yet released any suspect information, or further details of the shooting. We will update this article as we learn more.

