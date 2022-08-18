WATCH LIVE: Media vs. Justice Department hearing regarding Trump Mar-a-Lago FBI search

WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (KKTV) - On Thursday, an in-person hearing is scheduled over the dispute between media organizations, including CBS News, and the Department of Justice over the release of the Trump search warrant affidavit.

The court hearing scheduled by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart follows requests from multiple media outlets to unseal the affidavit supporting the search warrant executed by the FBI at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week. The Department of Justice has opposed the unsealing, saying it will ‘chill’ any witness cooperation.

