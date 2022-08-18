Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday.

At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:

AVOID THE AREA



Please avoid the on and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field due to a serious accident. I-25 is still open. pic.twitter.com/OwWyvswxVY — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) August 18, 2022

Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated.

