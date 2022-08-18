Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday.
At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:
Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated.
Click here for a live traffic map.
This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a crash impacting traffic.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.