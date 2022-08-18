Pueblo West High School under lockdown due to threat investigation

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo West High School is under a security status Thursday morning while authorities investigate a potential threat.

The high school posted to social media just before 7 a.m. that the campus would be on an “external lockdown,” and deputies and district administrators would be on site while the threat was assessed. No information on the nature of the threat has been provided. Officials say it was posted to Safe2Tell.

A district spokesperson told 11 News that under an external lockdown, students will be allowed to move freely within campus buildings and the school day will be conducted as normal. However, no one other than students and faculty will be allowed in the school, and students will be escorted if exiting the building.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

