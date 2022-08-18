Pueblo West High School under lockdown due to threat investigation

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo West High School is under a security status Thursday morning while authorities investigate a potential threat.

The high school posted to social media just before 7 a.m. that the campus would be on an “external lockdown,” and deputies and district administrators would be on site while the threat was assessed. No information on the nature of the threat has been provided. Officials say it was posted to Safe2Tell.

A district spokesperson told 11 News that under an external lockdown, students will be allowed to move freely within campus buildings and the school day will be conducted as normal. However, no one other than students and faculty will be allowed in the school, and students will be escorted if exiting the building.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke N Lights 4
Northern Lights as far south as Wyoming tonight
Scam alert graphic.
Police in Colorado warn of fake violin scam
Colorado Springs Police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and...
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Dennis Hase.
Sexually violent predator now suspected of murdering a Colorado woman

Latest News

Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation
8.18.22
Feeling nice Thursday!
POLICE LIGHTS
2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs
Hawkins Elementary School has been named a 2019 Blue Ribbon School. (Source: KLTV Staff)
State assessment results show improvement over 2021, more work needed to meet pre-pandemic numbers