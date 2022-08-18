Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car.

The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.

The person who passed was not publicly identified last time this article was updated. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam alert graphic.
Police in Colorado warn of fake violin scam
Luke N Lights 4
Northern Lights as far south as Wyoming tonight
Colorado Springs Police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and...
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
Dennis Hase.
Sexually violent predator now suspected of murdering a Colorado woman
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber

Latest News

Sarah Jones
Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation
11 News is looking at the biggest consumer complaints of the last year.
11 CALL FOR ACTION REPORT: Top 10 biggest consumer complaints
Tax law violations
11 CALL FOR ACTION ALERT: IRS warns about tax fraud violation
Pueblo West High School threat deemed fake; school off lockdown status