Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs high school employee has been placed on administrative leave amid “egregious” allegations of inappropriate behavior.

In a statement to 11 News Thursday morning, District 11 said Mitchell High School faculty member Sarah Jones is the subject of an ongoing Colorado Springs Police Department investigation and is facing criminal charges.

The district did not comment on the nature of the allegations; however, court records show a Sarah Jones in El Paso County facing charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. The victim is listed as being 15-18 years old. We are working to confirm it is the same Sarah Jones.

Below is the full statement by the District 11 superintendent:

We have learned of allegations of inappropriate behavior and criminal charges being brought against a Mitchell High School employee, Sarah Jones. Due to these allegations and an ongoing police investigation, Ms. Jones has been placed on administrative leave.

District and Mitchell administrators are working with the Colorado Springs Police Department during this investigation. Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of all students. These alleged charges are egregious and violate state statutes and D11 Board of Education policies, and we will continue to work in collaboration with investigators to protect our students.

Because this is an active CSPD investigation, the District asks the media to refer all questions to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

