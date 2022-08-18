Married couple found dead in Black Forest northeast of Colorado Springs, motive under investigation

By Kasia Kerridge and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:42 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a disturbance involved a shooting in a Black Forest neighborhood.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 7 p.m. Monday about a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in the Black Forest Reserve neighborhood. The disturbance reportedly involved a shooting.

“Approximately six acres or greater in between these homes, larger homes. So, there is limited access all over. It’s just one loop that kind of goes around in that community,” said Lt. Deborah Mynatt.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the two people found were married.

“A motive for the shooting is being investigated,” a release issued by the sheriff’s office reads. “Our sympathies go out to the friends and family of all affected by this tragedy.”

Investigators believe the incident was a murder/suicide. The coroner identified the victim as 50-year-old Breana Tilley while the suspect was identified as 53-year-old David Tilley.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.

