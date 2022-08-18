Friday Night Endzone Preview: Pine Creek High School

Some Colorado high school football athletes are considering moving out-of-state to catch the eye of recruits during fall play.(KKTV)
By Lauren Kirkley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pine Creek Eagles made quite the mark in 4A football, but after years of preparation, they have finally made the transition and will play their first year in a 5A division - their opponents being Chaparral, Regis Jesuit, Douglas County, Fountain-Fort Carson and Legend.

The Eagles’ biggest concern when put up against these bigger programs will undoubtedly be their depth. Head Coach Todd Miller says emphasized the importance of being cautious with reps in order to keep his starters healthy. Senior left tackle, Tanner Ragas acknowledged this concern but says “whatever areas they may lack in, they make up for in heart.”

Looking ahead at his 15th year as head coach at Pine Creek, Miller says their goal has not changed even though their division has. They plan to “play tough, physical, hard nose football.” He takes pride in the fact that his guys play whistle to whistle no matter who the opponent may be.

The Eagles travel to Mountain Vista High School tomorrow for a scrimmage at 3:30 P.M. Their regular season will kickoff on August 26th against Las Vegas High School.

