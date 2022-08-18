Deadly stabbing in a small Colorado community under investigation, killer at large

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in a small Colorado Community.

The violent act was carried out on Friday in La Junta. 11 News reached out to the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) starting on Friday. The CBI is handling the investigation and provided a brief update for the public on Thursday.

The stabbing was called in at 6:30 in the morning after someone saw a man lying in the road near 9th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. The victim was identified by the coroner as Charles Shane Cheatham, his death was ruled a homicide.

“It’s believed the victim was stabbed in his residence located in the 600 block of Colorado Avenue in La Junta, left the residence, and was contacted by a citizen on the street,” the CBI wrote in a news release. “There have been no arrests made in this case. Based on the initial investigation, there is no threat to the community at this time.”

The CBI says updates will be released as they become available. La Junta is located in southeast Colorado, about 65 miles southeast of Pueblo.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.