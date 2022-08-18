Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks, 55% of of checks mailed out have been cashed as of Aug. 17

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”

Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.

A call center was set up for questions about your TABOR refund, 303-951-4996. Your refund status will not be available on the “Revenue Online Portal.”

Click here for a list of Frequently Asked Questions tied to the TABOR refund.

As of Aug. 17, more than half the 2.4 million checks have been cashed.

To receive the Colorado Cash Back refund in August, full-year residents must either have filed a Colorado individual income tax return for the 2021 tax year or applied for the 2021 Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate Credit (PTC). Taxpayers who have yet to file a return can still file on extension before Oct. 17, 2022, to take advantage of the Cash Back refund. Those who file on extension in October should receive their refund check by January 2023.

