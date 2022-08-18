Armed robbery involving kids near South High School under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robbery in Pueblo involving minors is under investigation.

Police tell 11 News they were called to an area near Sherwood Lane close to South High School at about 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple juveniles were held at gunpoint and robbed. Police add the three suspects were reportedly wearing masks at the time of the crime and fled the area in a stolen vehicle. The suspects got away with backpacks, computers, shoes and phones.

On Thursday, Pueblo Police announced 18-year-old Amour Velazquez was identified as one of the suspects. Velazquez was located in the stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs. Velazquez was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and three counts of restraining order violation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Pueblo Police at 719-542-7867.

