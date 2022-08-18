Armed robbery involving kids near South High School under investigation in Pueblo

Amour Velazquez
Amour Velazquez(PUEBLO PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robbery in Pueblo involving minors is under investigation.

Police tell 11 News they were called to an area near Sherwood Lane close to South High School at about 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple juveniles were held at gunpoint and robbed. Police add the three suspects were reportedly wearing masks at the time of the crime and fled the area in a stolen vehicle. The suspects got away with backpacks, computers, shoes and phones.

On Thursday, Pueblo Police announced 18-year-old Amour Velazquez was identified as one of the suspects. Velazquez was located in the stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs. Velazquez was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and three counts of restraining order violation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Pueblo Police at 719-542-7867.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam alert graphic.
Police in Colorado warn of fake violin scam
Luke N Lights 4
Northern Lights as far south as Wyoming tonight
Colorado Springs Police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and...
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
Dennis Hase.
Sexually violent predator now suspected of murdering a Colorado woman
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber

Latest News

Scam alert graphic.
Police in Colorado warn of fake violin scam
Storms Friday
Friday Storms
Black Forest Reserve double shooting 8/16/2022
Married couple found dead in Black Forest northeast of Colorado Springs, motive under investigation
Storms Friday
Storms Friday