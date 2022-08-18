2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:55 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs.

Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank a minute before noon, demanded money from the teller, then fled after getting what they came for. 11 News has reached out to the police department for a suspect description.

CSPD has not said if the two bank robberies are linked.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

