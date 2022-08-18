11 CALL FOR ACTION REPORT: Top 10 biggest consumer complaints

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - From landlord squabbles to shoddy repair work, 11 News is looking at some of the biggest consumer gripes of the last year.

The list is put together by the Consumer Federation of America, a non-profit organization that researches consumer issues.

11 News consumer reporter Katie Pelton sat down with the organization’s director of consumer protection, Erin Witte, to discuss what these complaints are and how consumers can protect themselves.

KATIE PELTON: FIRST OFF, EXPLAIN WHAT THE CONSUMER FEDERATION OF AMERICA DOES.

Erin Witte: “We’re a non-profit consumer advocacy organization, we promote the consumer interest through research, information and advocacy. "

LET’S DIVE INTO THE TOP CONSUMER COMPLAINTS -- WHICH ONES ROUNDED OUT THE TOP TEN?

“So for the sixth year in a row, the number one complaint was auto sales and repairs, the number two was landlord tenant complaints and number three was home improvement repairs and contractors.”

I HEAR FROM A LOT OF CONSUMERS WHO HAVE COMPLAINTS ABOUT CONTRACTORS -- WHAT WAS MOST COMMON AND WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR HOMEOWNERS WHO ARE LOOKING TO HAVE WORK DONE?

“One of the most common complaints we saw was consumers that would make a significant down payment or sometimes the entire payment for a certain contracted repair on their home up front and then the contractor actually didn’t show up. Sometimes they perform shoddy work and the consumers had tremendous difficulty trying to get that money back from the contractor.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE CONSUMERS THEN?

“I think there are two components of this that can really help consumers in this space. One is consumer education: to really do your part and your homework, to research the person that you’re hiring, or the company that you’re hiring. If you are in an area where the state or the locality requires a home improvement contractor or a general contractor to have a license, definitely look up that license. See if you can get access to whether any complaints have been filed against that person or that business.”

“Not every state or locality requires a license. So in that event, you can do certain things on your own such as making sure the contractor actually has a business location, instead of a P.O. box, that’s one red flag.

“You can try to contact references, people the contractor has worked with before, and you can also, no matter whether they’re licensed or not licensed, or not required to be licensed, you can review the contract carefully.

“A big red flag is when a contractor includes spaces that are blank, that are unclear, you may not understand, feel free to really push back with the contractor, don’t sign a contract that’s blank, ask questions and make sure that you really understand what you’re signing up for.

KATIE: THAT’S GREAT ADVICE. HERE IN COLORADO, WE ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE A CONTRACT BEFORE WORK BEGINS. WE ALSO HEAR A LOT OF LANDLORD-TENANT COMPLAINTS. YOU’VE BEEN HEARING MORE OF THOSE -- WHY DO YOU THINK THAT IS?

“The landlord-tenant complaints definitely increased from 2020 to 2021, and we point out in the highlights that during 2021, the federal eviction moratorium ended and every state and locality was then tasked with whether or not they were going to extend tenant protections. So more consumers may have been required to rent; there were lots of rent increases. As far as why these complaints have increased, I think more people were renting due to increasing home prices.

HAVE YOU NOTICED ANY BIG CHANGES THROUGHOUT THE PANDEMIC? ANY COMPLAINTS THAT HAVE SKYROCKETED?

“So we did notice that the type of complaint really started to change, in 2020 the biggest complaint that we saw had to do with price gouging for things directly related to COVID, like sanitization products, masks, things like that. In 2021, I think that the COVID-related complaints kind of shifted into something that populated in 2021, such as fraudulent vaccine cards, fraudulent testing sites, and things like that.”

If you want more information on these complaints, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.