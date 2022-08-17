WATCH LIVE: Colorado leaders host round table discussion on talking to your kids about fentanyl

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fentanyl abuse is a growing concern among all age groups, and schoolchildren are no exception.

“We are a mirror of society, so it’s going to happen in our schools,” a spokesperson for District 11 told reporter Melissa Henry earlier this month. “... We want to bring awareness that kids can access [fentanyl] as easy as a click on their phone.”

Parents and teachers say it’s more important than ever that kids understand the dangers of the drug. As students head back to the classroom, members of the community are hosting a roundtable discussion Wednesday on fentanyl awareness. The discussion aims to help parents talk to their kids about the drug and help youngsters understand not to take anything -- even Tylenol -- from strangers, other students or friends.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen, El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, and Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez are among some of the community leaders on the panel Wednesday morning.

Watch the roundtable at the top of this page.

