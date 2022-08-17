Utility scams on the rise as summer temperatures soar

Experts say avoid scams by calling your utility company or viewing your account online
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Federal Trade Commission received more than 2.8 million fraud reports from people last year and recently issued a scam alert warning of fraudsters pretending to be utility companies.

When it comes to utility scams, Colleen Tressler with the FTC said fraudsters don’t just call or text. Sometimes they’ll show up at your front door pretending to be a contractor or a worker ready to take your personal information.

“Leave them at the door, close the door. You call your utility and report it,” said Tressler.

Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warned consumers to be on guard. Utility scams tend to spike during extreme hot and cold months and this summer’s heat wave is no exception.

Consumer David Lee was recently targeted by scammers pretending to be his utility company, CenterPoint Energy.

Lee received a call telling him his electricity would be cut off because of non-payment. The caller-ID showed CenterPoint Energy.

Lee said he felt something was off since the call came on a holiday. He told the caller he would check his account and call them back. The caller disconnected.

Lee’s account was current when he checked it and his utility service was not interrupted.

According to the FTC and BBB, Lee did the right thing. If you are suspicious or concerned about a caller, always hang up and call the number listed on your bill or check your account online.

CenterPoint Energy sent a notice to customers about this scam and urged them to stay on high alert. They also have tips on their website on how to avoid being scammed by imposters.

If you receive a suspicious call or think you might have been contacted by an imposter, you can report it to the FTC or the BBB scam tracker.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and...
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
High School stabbing graphic.
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
Black Forest Reserve double shooting 8/16/2022
2 dead after disturbance, shooting in Black Forest neighborhood
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway in a rural Colorado community
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber

Latest News

Papa Johns has a new pizza item that comes without crust called the Papa Bowl.
Hold the crust: Papa Johns creates crustless pizza with ‘Papa Bowls’
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Fed saw evidence of a slowing economy at its last meeting
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Attorney: Don’t accept portrayal of R. Kelly as ‘monster’
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit