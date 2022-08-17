Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.(HNN File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) – A toddler was killed after being hit by an Amazon van, according to police.

The Irvine Police Department said preliminary investigations show a 23-month-old girl was hit in a parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police said the Amazon van was being driven by a third-party contractor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School stabbing graphic.
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
Black Forest Reserve double shooting 8/16/2022
2 dead after disturbance, shooting in Black Forest neighborhood
Colorado Springs Police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and...
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway in a rural Colorado community

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the...
Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months
WATCH: Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
WATCH LIVE: Colorado leaders host round table discussion on talking to your kids about fentanyl
Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery