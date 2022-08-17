State assessment results show improvement over 2021, more work to be done to get to pre-pandemic numbers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Education released the results from the Colorado Measures of Academic Success tests (CMAS), the PSAT and the SAT. The tests were taken last spring and reportedly show improvements over the previous year, but there is still more work to be done to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, we celebrate the fact that student scores were better in most cases than they were in 2021, but we continue to face the challenge of fully bringing kids back to the levels they were before the disruptions of the pandemic as well as closing the historic opportunity and achievement gaps,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes. “The hard work from teachers, parents and students over the past year has been remarkable, and with support from the COVID relief funds targeted at addressing lost learning opportunities, I’m confident we will continue our rebound.”

The Colorado Department of Education released “notable highlights from the results of the Colorado Measures of Academic Success tests and the PSAT and SAT”:

Participation in CMAS improved since 2021, approaching levels seen in 2019 for most grades.

Scores improved from 2021 for most grades that took the math and English language arts CMAS tests; however, those scores declined from 2019 in almost every grade level and subject area.

On the third-grade English language arts CMAS test, nearly the same percentage of students met or exceeded expectations in 2022 as they did in 2019 – 40.7% in 2022, 41.3% in 2019.

The biggest drop was on the PSAT 9 math test, in which the percentage of ninth graders who met or exceeded expectations fell 8.8 percentage points from 2019.

The 2022 Academic growth results reinforce the same state trends seen with achievement.

Colorado returned to the typical state assessment schedule in Spring of 2022.

To read more data from the state on these assessments, click here.

