Restaurant owner wrangles alligator in Texas

A restaurant owner in Texas wrangled an alligator. (KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas man is a restaurant owner, a Jiu-Jitsu champion and now, he can add alligator wrangler to his resume.

Mike Trinh says he was getting the kids ready for their first day of school when a 5- to 6-foot alligator showed up on his driveway.

His daughter first alerted him about the wild animal, but he didn’t believe her.

“I walked in front. ‘Man! There’s an alligator! She ain’t lying!’” Trinh said.

He says he threw towels over its eyes to calm it down. It was something he had seen before on television.

“I’ve been watching Steve Irwin since I was a kid, you know what I mean, so it’s one of my heroes,” he said.

Next, he relied on what he has learned as a Jiu-Jitsu champion and MMA fighter.

“I took a sledgehammer. I didn’t hit it. I pinned the mouth. Once I got closer, I put my knee on it, and kind of like Jiu-Jitsu, it’s called knee in the belly. I had a knee on it, and spun to the back, sitting on the back and I just grabbed the mouth. Once you grab the mouth, that’s it,” Trinh said.

Instead of waiting on the game warden or a nuisance control hunter, Trinh used his own truck to release the alligator into Oyster Creek.

No animals or people were hurt in the process.

Trinh says he may hang the photos of his alligator wrangling experience on the walls of his restaurant.

The game warden says alligators less than 10 to 12 feet long that are not on public property are not considered emergency situations.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and...
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
High School stabbing graphic.
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
Black Forest Reserve double shooting 8/16/2022
2 dead after disturbance, shooting in Black Forest neighborhood
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway in a rural Colorado community
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the...
Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months
WATCH: Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
WATCH LIVE: Colorado leaders host round table discussion on talking to your kids about fentanyl