Northern Lights as far south as Wyoming tonight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A strong solar storm is passing by the Earth and will provide for a view of the Northern Lights (sometimes called the Aurora Borealis) across the northern United States Wednesday night. The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for this event - these are issued when strong solar flares emit powerful waves of radiation that are expected to impact the earth.

“Will I be able to see it in Colorado?”

Sometimes stronger solar storms can bring the view south into Colorado... that probably won’t be the case this time around.

HOWEVER, it won’t be that long of a haul to get to a place that might see it. Current predictions show these lights may be visible as far south as Cheyenne, Wyoming; a couple hours up I-25. Below you’ll find a map of the best spots to view them.

“What is it going to look like?”

Well, down at our latitude, it’s nowhere near the show they get in places like Canada, Alaska or other high-latitude locations.

In most of the lower-48, the lights will have a faint, but colorful glow on the northern horizon -- the key thing to remember is that the further north that you go, the better that the show will become. Your best viewing will be like any other nocturnal sky phenomenon: stay away from city light pollution.

You’ll want to find your spot before 10:00 pm MDT this evening. The most vibrant lights will be up until about 2 or 3 am.

“Will the weather cooperate?”

Looks like it should. Lots of clear skies expected to set up from Wyoming, all the way into the Canadian Prairie.

Overnight showers and storms are likely going to ruin the view for the Dakotas and Minnesota, which are also familiar with the view of the Northern Lights.

Another thing to keep in mind is that forecasting the Aurora can be tricky too... Much like forecasting the weather, unforeseen space weather variables (such as timing and strength of the solar energy) can make or break the view you might get.

Fortunately this time around, all signs seem to point towards a high chance for this spectacle to be seen in the northern night sky.

