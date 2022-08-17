New solar array coming to Fountain will offset energy at city buildings and 3,000 stoplights

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A new solar array is coming to Fountain.

11 News spoke with the City of Fountain, who was one of five cities chosen to install a new solar array located near Santa Fe Avenue and Duckwood. The City was awarded $1,350,000 in grant monies from the Department of Local Affairs, which will offset 100% of the energy needed at 10 city buildings and all of the City’s 3,000 streetlights.

“Currently, the City of Fountain doesn’t generate its own electricity. We purchase it whole sale and then we sell it to our customer so it’s a pretty big deal for us,” said Katie Helm, Conservation & Sustainability Manager.

According to the city, the new solar array will not increase rates to customers. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Other cities included in this project include the Town of Lyons, Telluride R-1 School District, Craig Regional Solar Utility and Pitkin County.

“Colorado as a whole has experienced so much negative impact to its air quality because of the many fires that have been happening.... This time of year, people can experience upper respiratory issues from the pollen that’s circulating in the air,” said Helm. “It’s reducing our reliance on non-renewable fossil fuels. In that, we’re also improving air quality.”

The groundbreaking ceremony is Wednesday at 9 a.m. In attendance will be the Mayor, Council Members, and city employees from the City of Fountain along with speakers from the Solar company. KKTV is planning to be attendance with coverage on our newscasts.

