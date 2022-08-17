Mother charged with murder after leaving child in a hot car, sheriff says

By Jade Moreau, Amanda Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A woman was charged with second-degree murder after being accused of leaving her 6-month-old daughter in a hot car for five hours, according to authorities.

The baby’s mother, Ivy Lee, 22, flagged down an off-duty deputy Sunday afternoon and told him her daughter, Carissa Lewis, wasn’t breathing, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

The off-duty deputy and another deputy who was patrolling the area performed life-saving measures on the baby.

Carissa was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her preliminary cause of death is heat-related, KPLC reported.

Lee originally told detectives that the child was not in her care. She later told detectives that she left the child in her SUV for around five hours at her workplace, Vincent said.

“She stated that she initially left the car running, but a co-worker later told her the car was later running, and she turned her vehicle off,” Chief Deputy Gary Guillory said.

She told authorities she thought the baby was sleeping.

“Ultimately she stated that she left the child in her car while she went to work from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” Guillory said.

The sheriff’s office said the Department of Children and Family Services has had prior contact with Lee after she was accused of abandoning another child in a hot car in 2019.

“Yes, DCFS was involved in the case. They were called out, but during the course of the investigation, the mother voluntarily gave us that baby before the state had to get involved,” Guillory said.

Lee’s sister, Ashley Lee, has custody of her first child, Avery.

She said her sister’s relationship with the family and her children was strained. She said they tried to help with Carissa and encouraged Ivy Lee to finish her classes with family services.

Carissa’s father said he was unaware of Ivy Lee’s previous criminal charge concerning her other child, KPLC reported.

Ivy Lee is being held in lieu of a $1.2 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and...
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
High School stabbing graphic.
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
Black Forest Reserve double shooting 8/16/2022
2 dead after disturbance, shooting in Black Forest neighborhood
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway in a rural Colorado community
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber

Latest News

This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate...
Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
Former California congressman T.J. Cox has been indicted on fraud charges.
Former lawmaker indicted on fraud charges
Hawaii Wildlife Center's team of veterinarians nurse endangered animals back to health.
PHOTOS: At this Hawaii hospital, most of the patients are endangered
FILE - Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels speaks to reporters during baseball spring...
Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly trial about singer’s ‘hidden’ side