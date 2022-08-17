Man arrested in connection to woman’s death in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested in connection to a woman’s death in southern Colorado.

Fountain Police Department officers responded to the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road Monday for a reported overdose and found adult female dead on scene. That victim was identified by deputies as 43 year-old Lisa Weidlich.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detectives determined the death was suspicious, although further details have not yet been released.

The suspect was identified by deputies as 62-year-old Dennis Hase. He was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of First Degree Murder.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.

