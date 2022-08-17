Major power outage impacts more than 1,000 customers in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs

Power outage.
Power outage.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities was reporting a power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers on Wednesday.

The outage was first reported at about 12:40 p.m. for an area north and south of Briargate Parkway between I-25 and Powers Boulevard. The utility company believes power will be restored for everyone by 4:30 p.m.

Click here for updates.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the outage. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information on a major power outage.

