Major intersection in Fountain remains closed Wednesday after semi damages railroad tracks

A semi reportedly damaged railroad tracks in Fountain 8/16/22
A semi reportedly damaged railroad tracks in Fountain 8/16/22(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection in Fountain remains closed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck caused significant damage to railroad tracks over the roadway.

The tracks are located on Ohio Avenue just before the junction with Fountain Mesa Road. City officials say this is not part of a truck route.

Officials have not specified how the semi damaged the tracks other than it occurred when the vehicle drove over them Tuesday evening. The trucker was reportedly heading east on Ohio at the time.

The railroad company has been notified, but it isn’t clear when the intersection will reopen.

“Due to the extensive amount of damage to the railroad tracks, this intersection will be closed and traffic will not be able to cross the track in either direction for an extended period of time,” part of a news release from the city of Fountain Police Department reads.

It isn’t clear if the truck driver will be cited.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School stabbing graphic.
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
Black Forest Reserve double shooting 8/16/2022
2 dead after disturbance, shooting in Black Forest neighborhood
Colorado Springs Police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and...
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway in a rural Colorado community

Latest News

Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway in a rural Colorado community
Dennis Hase mugshot
Man arrested in connection to woman’s death in Fountain
Solar array
New solar array coming to Fountain will offset energy at city buildings and 3,000 stoplights
Drying out and warming up a bit
Mainly dry Wednesday