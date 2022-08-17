Major intersection in Fountain remains closed Wednesday after semi damages railroad tracks

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection in Fountain remains closed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck caused significant damage to railroad tracks over the roadway.

The tracks are located on Ohio Avenue just before the junction with Fountain Mesa Road. City officials say this is not part of a truck route.

Officials have not specified how the semi damaged the tracks other than it occurred when the vehicle drove over them Tuesday evening. The trucker was reportedly heading east on Ohio at the time.

The railroad company has been notified, but it isn’t clear when the intersection will reopen.

“Due to the extensive amount of damage to the railroad tracks, this intersection will be closed and traffic will not be able to cross the track in either direction for an extended period of time,” part of a news release from the city of Fountain Police Department reads.

It isn’t clear if the truck driver will be cited.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.