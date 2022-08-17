Major intersection in Fountain closed after semi damages railroad tracks

A semi reportedly damaged railroad tracks in Fountain 8/16/22
A semi reportedly damaged railroad tracks in Fountain 8/16/22(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - An official with the City of Fountain is reporting a semi driver wasn’t on a truck route when they damaged railroad tracks at a major intersection.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday the intersection at Ohio Avenue and Fountain Mesa Road was closed because of an “extensive” amount of damage done to the railroad tracks by the semi driver. The railroad company has been notified, it isn’t clear when the intersection will reopen.

“Please take time this evening to plan alternate routes if this is a normal travel route because this closure will affect that,” part of a news release from the City of Fountain Police Department reads.

It isn’t clear if the truck driver will be cited.

