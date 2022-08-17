Colorado Springs man sentenced for planning to deal heroin

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man who was planning on dealing heroin took a plea deal this week.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice shared details with the public on the sentence for 41-year-old Matthew Vernon that was handed out last week. On Friday, Vernon was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with four years supervised release.

“According to the plea agreement, on June 17, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence in Colorado Springs,” part of a news release from the Department of Justice reads. “Investigators recovered more than 600 grams of heroin, a digital scale and a cash counter, and three firearms. In an interview with investigators, the defendant acknowledged he could not legally possess a firearm. The defendant possessed the heroin with the intent to distribute it, and he possessed some or all of the firearms in furtherance of his possession of the heroin.”

Vernon pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The Department of Justice is reporting the FBI handled the investigation and that this particular case was part of “Project Safe Neighborhoods.”

