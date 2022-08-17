Suspects arrested after allegedly burglarizing Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a pair of burglary suspects only enjoyed their spoils for a few minutes before an officer caught up to them.

A neighbor spotted two men hopping a fence and rummaging through a garage on Mount View Lane early Tuesday morning, then leaving with an armful of items. The witness saw the suspects drive off with the trunk popped open and called police.

The suspects had only made it down the street when they made a pit stop at a 7-Eleven. An officer on the way to the scene spotted the car pull into the parking lot and followed the vehicle. Two men and two women in the car were detained, and following further investigation, the men were arrested for second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.

The suspects have been identified as 51-year-old Edward Davidson Jr. and 27-year-old Trayvond Saunders.

