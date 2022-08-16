WATCH: Colorado GOP candidate for senate discusses stance on Inflation Reduction Act and Space Command Headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law. This comes as inflation rates hit near its highest levels in four decades. However, opponents of the bill, including GOP senate candidate for Colorado Joe O’Dea, argue that its passage will hurt working-class Coloradans more than it will help them.

O’Dea is set to face Democratic Senator Michael Bennet in this year’s November elections. O’Dea sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to talk about why he opposes the Inflation Reduction Act, what his plan to bring financial relief to Coloradans would include, and why he believes Sen. Bennet is not doing enough to ensure that Space Command Headquarters stays in Colorado.

Sen. Bennet’s campaign responded to O’Dea’s strategy to keep Space Command HQ in Colorado. Their statement reads as followed:

Joe O’Dea’s “strategy” to hold out on the recent Inflation Reduction Act vote as a way to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs is completely erroneous. An amendment to keep Space Command in Colorado would not fit in the parameters of a budgetary reconciliation package. See more, here.

Senator Bennet believes the decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama was the result of a flawed process that lacked transparency and neglected key national security and cost considerations. The decision was made under the Trump administration, and Michael’s opponent said he would vote for Trump in 2024.

Senator Bennet believes U.S Space Command plays a critical role in our ability to deter our adversaries’ aggression by defending our satellite systems and protecting our national security in space.

He has expressed that Colorado has the skilled workforce, existing infrastructure, and critical Department of Defense and Intelligence Community assets to perform effectively.

Michael Bennet has expressed concerns about the basing process directly to President Biden. He continues to express concerns to other high-ranking officials in the Biden administration.

