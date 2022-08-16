Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:03 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward.

Detectives say the male suspect walked into a bank in the 1100 block of Garden of the Gods Road just before 4 p.m. and demanded money from the tellers. It’s unclear if was armed, but no one was injured in the incident.

No suspect description has been released at this time, and police have not said whether he fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with knowledge on the case should Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

