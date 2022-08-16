Stay in your lane, Colorado! State Patrol says 2021 had highest number of citations related to pedestrians and cyclists

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - State troopers say the last couple of years have been among the worst for pedestrians in Colorado.

“In a contest between a vehicle versus a pedestrian or a vehicle versus a bike, there is no debate about who has the greatest chance of survival. Yet, when the Colorado State Patrol looked at their citation data over a three-year period (2019-2021), they saw that 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles,” State Patrol said Tuesday.

Breaking it down further, troopers say between 2019-2021, the following citations were issued to Colorado drivers:

- 21 citations for driving through or within a pedestrian safety zone

- 63 for failing to give pedestrians and cyclists the right of way in a crosswalk, bike lane or sidewalk as they emerged from an alley/driveway or building

- 40 percent of the tickets were issued in 2021

“We’re headed in the wrong direction, Colorado,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of Colorado State Patrol. “No matter if you are walking to your mailbox or going on a multi-mile bike ride, this is everyone’s issue, because sooner or later everyone is a pedestrian.”

In response to this growing problem, State Patrol kicked off a pedestrian awareness campaign, “Stay in Your Lane,” earlier this year. With the new school year starting, it reminded the public Tuesday that the campaign is still very much underway.

“Our data shows that during warmer months and congested times like the lunch hour through 8 p.m. crashes involving a pedestrian or bicyclist are much more likely,” Packard said. “Whether driving downtown, through your neighborhood, or around popular areas, people need to stay alert while staying out of crosswalks and bike lanes. And now schools are coming back into session, increasing the number of pedestrians during school start and end times.”

In addition to making drivers more cognizant of pedestrians and cyclists, troopers say they are taking a low-tolerance stance towards anyone committing lane violations. Prepare to face a fine if you are caught doing so by law enforcement.

