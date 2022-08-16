Pine Meadows Playground at Fox Run Regional Park north of Colorado Springs opening soon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new playground north of Colorado Springs is expected to open soon, however an exact date is not available.

The Pine Meadows playground at Fox Run Regional Park was replaced this summer with an ADA-accessible playground. Originally, the playground was expected to be open to the public in early July of this year. The opening date has been pushed back, but a spokesperson for El Paso County says people can expect the playground to be accessible “soon.” El Paso County is waiting on approval of compliance before getting the green light to open the new addition up to the public. As of Tuesday, only one playground at Fox Run Regional Park was open to the public.

Fox Run Regional Park is located at 2110 Stella Drive west of Roller Coaster Road. The area is just north of Colorado Springs.

