Parkview Pueblo West to open in early September

Parkview Pueblo West
Parkview Pueblo West(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A new $58 million orthopedic center is scheduled to open in Pueblo West.

The 58,000-square-foot-building will be open to patients on Sept. 7 near Purcell Boulevard and Industrial Boulevard.

One of the things this new facility will provide is the opportunity to keep growing our orthopedic services,” said Maggie Welte, Parkview Pueblo West Administrator. “We have seen the need to increase our services over the past few years, but now, by having a hospital that specializes in orthopedic care, we can focus on the task and cater to all of the people that require our orthopedic services throughout Southern Colorado.”

The new location will including “6-high-tech operating suites” with “advanced robotic medicine,” according to officials with Parkview. The new operation will including about 90-full-time positions.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for Parkview Pueblo West

Posted by Parkview Medical Center on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

