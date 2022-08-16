Multiple schools in Pueblo West placed on ‘exterior lockdown’ as investigation continues

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM MDT
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple schools in Pueblo West were placed under “exterior lockdown’ status on Tuesday.

Very few details were available last time this article was updated at 1:20 p.m. At that time, the district had placed Pueblo West High School, Skyview Middle School and Sierra Vista Elementary School on the “exterior lockdown” status.

“The Sheriff’s Department and district administrators continue to monitor the situation at PWHS,” part of a social media post by a district official read. “The safety of our students and staff is our first priority. At this time, we do not view this as a credible threat.”

According to a spokesperson with D-70, the schools are conducting “business as usual” inside. The threat was allegedly shared on social media and the spokesperson couldn’t share specific details on the post. As of 1:30 p.m., no suspects have been identified.

We continue to monitor PWHS and remain on sight.

Posted by Pueblo County School District #70 on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

