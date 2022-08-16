Homicide investigation underway in a rural Colorado community

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are available as authorities investigate a homicide in Costilla County.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reporting Jesus Lozano was shot and killed at his home in the 900 block of Wilking Way on Saturday. The community is east of Alamosa on the south side of the state.

“Preliminary information is that there may have been a disturbance at the residence between the victim and another person or persons leading up to the shooting,” part of a news release issued by the CBI on Tuesday reads. “Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and that the victim and the suspect(s) may be known to one another.”

No other information was released by the CBI. The state agency says “additional details will be released as they become available.”

