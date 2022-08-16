El Paso County teen reported missing again

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing.

“At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have run away while at a shopping center located in Falcon,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Lillian was last seen wearing a black tank top under a glittery blue Harry Potter jacket with Gryffindor on the back, black and white sweatpants, and a red Tommy Hilfiger hat. The sheriff’s office says the above photo is the only one they had available but that Lillian is not accompanied by her emotional support dog at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office right away at 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.