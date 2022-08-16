El Paso County teen reported missing again

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:16 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing.

“At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have run away while at a shopping center located in Falcon,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Lillian was last seen wearing a black tank top under a glittery blue Harry Potter jacket with Gryffindor on the back, black and white sweatpants, and a red Tommy Hilfiger hat. The sheriff’s office says the above photo is the only one they had available but that Lillian is not accompanied by her emotional support dog at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office right away at 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School stabbing graphic.
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post that Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and...
WATCH: Funeral and procession for fallen Colorado Deputy Andrew Peery
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
The crash scene at the Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood on Aug. 15, 2022.
2 hurt, dog rescued when RV careens into Colorado doughnut shop
Operation Cross Country.
84 minors and 141 adults rescued as part of nationwide sex trafficking operation in August

Latest News

Operation Cross Country.
84 minors and 141 adults rescued as part of nationwide sex trafficking operation in August
(Source: MGN)
Hit-and-run suspect sought following crash in Colorado Springs with a motorcycle
Black Forest Reserve double shooting 8/16/2022
2 dead after disturbance, shooting in Black Forest neighborhood
Staying cool with rain chances
More rain and COOL Tuesday