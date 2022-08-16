2 dead after disturbance, shooting in Black Forest neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a disturbance involved a shooting in a Black Forest neighborhood.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 7 p.m. Monday night about a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point, in the Black Forest Reserve neighborhood. The disturbance reportedly involved a shooting.

Deputies have not released many details, but found two adults dead within the home. The victims have not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

“Approximately 6 acres or greater in between these homes, larger homes. So, there is limited access all over. It’s just one loop that kind of goes around in that community,” said Lt. Deborah Mynatt.

EPCSO could not release any possible suspect information at the time of this writing. However, deputies believe this is an isolated incident, with no known threat to the community.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 719-520-7777.

We will update this article as we learn more.

@EPCSheriff is investigating a disturbance involving a shooting in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point, Black Forest, the nearest cross is Hodgen Rd. and Meridian Rd. Media staging is at the Office of the Sheriff, 27 E. Vermijo Ave. in approx 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/6nYzueuQuO — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 16, 2022

