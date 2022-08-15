Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school

High School stabbing graphic.
High School stabbing graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police.

Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the incident, who hasn’t been interviewed, to call them at 970-350-9601.

