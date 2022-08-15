‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University

Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.(Netflix)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is a Purdue Boilermaker.

According to a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown is an online college student at Purdue University.

The 18-year-old is studying the field of human services, which includes human development and family studies.

Ironically, the Netflix TV series she stars in takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.

In season three, a Purdue T-shirt that appeared in an episode of the show went viral and became a top seller online.

Balancing her online studies, the British actress’ next movie is called “The Electronic State,” which begins production in Atlanta this fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.
Missing 15-year-old with service dog found safe
Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside...
Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub
Photo of crash scene on Trout Creek Road (CR 231) near Forty Road on Aug. 14, 2022. Photo...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in suspected DUI crash near Woodland Park
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine, killing 3 people
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post that Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and...
Funeral and procession Monday at 11 a.m. for fallen El Paso County deputy
King's Hawaiian is recalling a few of its products.
King’s Hawaiian recalls some of its buns