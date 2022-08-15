Police: Alleged motorcycle thief tries, fails to leave business on stolen bike

The parking lot of Indian Motorcycle, where police say the suspect was met by officers as he...
The parking lot of Indian Motorcycle, where police say the suspect was met by officers as he tried to ride away.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged thief enjoyed his new motorcycle for all of a few minutes before officers swooped in early Monday morning.

The suspect had broken into Indian Motorcycle near I-25 and Woodmen just after midnight -- triggering the burglary alarm in the process.

“I saw the notification that the alarms were going off on my phone and could see him trying to turn off the alarm himself,” the store owner told 11 News.

The burglar helped himself to a bike and was riding it out of the parking lot when he was promptly greeted by police.

“Officers made contact, detained, and subsequently arrested the suspect for burglary without further incident,” a police lieutenant said.

Police have identified the suspect as Caleb Schafer. He now faces charges for aggravated burglary.

