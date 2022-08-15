Moose killed in Colorado as CPW searches for person of interest

Person of interest in poaching case.
Person of interest in poaching case.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help with identifying a person of interest tied to a poaching case.

If you recognize the person pictured at the top of this article you are asked to call 719-227-5200.

The wildlife agency released the photo on Monday. Wildlife officials are reporting the moose was shot with arrow last fall in Teller County and was left to die. The body of the animal was found between Forest Service Roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage north of Divide in northern Teller County. The body was found on Sept. 18 and photos of the person of interest were taken on Sept. 16.

“The investigation concluded a suspected poacher had shot the moose with an arrow and then attempted to remove the head of the animal,” part of a news release issued by CPW reads. “Ultimately, the suspect laid tree branches and sticks across the carcass in an attempt to hide it.”

Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.

