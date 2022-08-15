Missing 15-year-old with service dog found safe

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:58 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (8/15): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Lillian Enyeart has been located and is safe!

The sheriff’s office posted an update to social media Monday morning.

Lillian and dog Bailey had previously last been seen Friday night. No information on where Lillian was found was provided.

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for their assistance in locating the teen.

PREVIOUS (8/13): Law enforcement are asking the public to continue to keep eyes out for a teenager missing since Friday night.

Lillian Enyeart’s last known whereabouts was in the 3400 block of East La Salle Street around 9 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported her missing early Saturday morning, but as of Sunday she has still not been located.

Lillian was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie with jeans and black and blue sneakers, glasses with black frames and a blue butterfly necklace. She was carrying a gray backpack. Lillian is on crutches due to a knee injury.

The teen is with her emotional support dog, Bailey, pictured above.

The sheriff’s office says she needs to take medication.

If you see her or have any information, call the sheriff’s office right away at 719-390-5555.

