Minor injuries reported following apartment fire in Colorado Springs

Apartment fire 8/15/22.
Apartment fire 8/15/22.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were several people injured on Monday during an apartment fire in Colorado Springs.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. in an area close to S. Nevada Ave. and I-25. The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially reported “heavy fire” at the bottom of the apartment complex located at 233 E. Arvada St. According to CSFD, “minor injuries” were reported. At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was quickly knocked out at the cause is under investigation.

